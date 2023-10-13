My heart has been in Israel this week.
I've been unable to watch any footage of the barbaric blood lust terrorists unleashed on unsuspecting families last weekend, as hearing about it is almost more than I can take.
How would I feel if my daughters were chased across a field and gunned down whilst attending a music festival promoting peace?
I would be numb forever.
For fully grown armed men to come into my home and kill my children and elderly relatives in front of me, film it, share it globally and then dance in the streets to celebrate their murderous evil - could I go on living?
Hamas paraded civilian hostages of all ages through the streets - broken, ravaged, publicly tortured and then killed in front of cameras.
Forty babies and toddlers found be-headed?
What kind of narrative can justify this evil?
It's nauseating and heartbreaking.
These men were raised in homes where this hatred was nurtured and encouraged.
Their younger siblings are being taught the same lessons.
It seems that as young men dance in the streets of Australia to celebrate these cowardly acts of violence, families in our communities must also be happy to raise children who believe this horrific murder should be rewarded.
Is my family next?
I'm not Jewish, but I'm Christian - and we seem to be very much on the nose in this current culture.
Knowing the power of propaganda, I realise that in relation to Israel, the world will not take long to justify the terrorist's brutality.
Poor things, they were provoked.
Provoked to kidnap elderly Holocaust survivors to celebrate their further humiliation and suffering at the hands of enemies who hate them simply for being Jewish.
When Israel strikes back, the enormous countries surrounding this tiny nation, will say Israel asked for it.
There were only Palestinian Jews and Palestinian Arabs before 1964 - everyone who lived in that area was called Palestinian as people had come from everywhere to settle.
After losing battles against the Jewish nation, The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) - made famous by Egyptian Yasser Arafat - began building a new narrative to win popular sentiment - claiming to be an indigenous people group who had been displaced.
A lie told often, is often believed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.