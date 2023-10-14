Onlookers were spoilt for choice with the sporting action around Horsham this weekend.
The Horsham Cricket Association season began as Noradjuha Toolondo took on Homers at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve in A Grade action.
Lovers of tennis and bowls did not have to go far, as Coughlin Park hosted Dimboola in the division one weekend pennant, and St Michaels faced Horsham Lawn in the CWTA pennant competition.
Drung South welcomed Central Park in the other fixture.
Attention turned to the Horsham Basketball Stadium in the early evening as the Hornets got their CBL seasons underway.
Both sides welcomed Colac to Horsham before Scott Benbow's side will back up against Terang on October 15.
