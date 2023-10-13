The cornerstone of any vibrant democracy is informed opinion and debate. That's why the "no" campaign's catchy five-word slogan "if you don't know, vote 'no'" strikes such a jarring note.
An earlier, infamous time a political campaign was based on wilful ignorance was when the "know nothings" took several unsuccessful tilts at the US Congress in the 1850s.
Voting is not just an obligation and a right; it is also a privilege that carries with it the power of self-determination and a responsibility to exercise that power in a considered manner. That responsibility has arguably never been greater in this country than now.
The Voice referendum will decide whether or not Indigenous Australians, members of the oldest continuing culture in the history of our kind, will be empowered to form a representative body with the ability to make representations to the Parliament and executive government on matters affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Writing as it would a new chapter in the constitution, this is one of the biggest changes that has been proposed to our founding document since Federation.
There are many cogent arguments both for and against. There has also been a great deal of misinformation, much of it circulated on social media platforms with no commitment to fact checking, and there has also been a regrettable amount of name calling and acrimony.
That's why this masthead, and the other ACM newspapers, have today set out to explain the Voice proposal in detail by looking at its origins and history, the recommendations on how it would be implemented, and what its inclusion in the constitution would entail.
This is not intended to tell people how to vote nor to influence anybody one way or another. The aim is simply to counter the line that ignorance is a reason to vote "no" by saying "if you don't know, then find out".
Whether you say "yes" or "no" this week is entirely your choice. The ballot is secret and nobody has the right to quiz you on your decision or to criticise you for it.
Voting "no" does not brand you as either ignorant or a racist. Voting "yes" doesn't single you out as a latte sipping, avocado scoffing woke idealist.
There are valid and legitimate reasons for both "yes" and "no". The one thing people should not do however is to make a non-choice based on the flawed presumption that there is some kind of validation and bliss to be found in ignorance.
The same is true of buying a house. People commission reports, research the neighbourhood and seek out as much detail as possible. To just throw your hands up in air and say "I don't know, I'm going with this one" would be ridiculous.
The Voice referendum is no different. Whichever way the ballot goes there will be consequences for the nation.
If "yes" prevails a new chapter in our national story will begin to be written. If "no" prevails all of the problems that currently afflict First Nations peoples - including the issue of reconciliation - will still need to be dealt with on October 15.
This is your chance to make a decision that affects the future for all Australians, not just the Indigenous community. Use it wisely.
