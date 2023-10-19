The Wimmera Mail-Times
Morrow Motor Group salesperson Craig Kemp celebrates 30 years on the job

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
October 19 2023 - 6:00pm
Wade Morrow, Craig Yogi Kemp, Gavin Morrow, and Shannon Morrow, presenting the engraved clock to Mr Kemp for 30 years service, October 2023 Photo supplied.
A good nature, a respectful attitude, attention to detail, and a sense of humour have been the foundation for a successful 30-year career at Morrow Motor Group for Craig Kemp. But a chance encounter also affected his life's direction when he entered the car business.

