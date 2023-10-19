A good nature, a respectful attitude, attention to detail, and a sense of humour have been the foundation for a successful 30-year career at Morrow Motor Group for Craig Kemp. But a chance encounter also affected his life's direction when he entered the car business.
Mr Kenp is a local; he was born and grew up in Horsham and worked in the Bull and Mouth family hotel until it was sold in 1988.
He became the area manager for a cigarette company until he was retrenched, along with many others, after online selling took over.
He was contemplating his future while working part-time in a local bottle shop when a casual comment by a friend and regular to the bottle shop told him the Morrow Motor Group was advertising for a salesperson.
"I knew nothing about cars, but I applied and got the job, and the rest is history, as they say," he said.
His 30-year milestone was marked with a presentation of an engraved clock and will be further celebrated with a dinner with the Company in the coming weeks.
"The secret to Craig's success is his nature, " Morrow Motor Group owner Gavin Morrow said.
"He gets on well with people; he's respectful and meticulous. He ensures a vehicle is immaculate before delivering it, which our customers appreciate.
"He's just one of those solid people and sets a good example for our staff, especially new people."
Mr Kemp began recording his sales in an exercise book when he joined Morrow's, and it came in handy when the staff gathered information to mark his 30-year celebrations.
"I think they counted about 3600 vehicles I've sold in my time at Morrows," he said.
Having a sense of humour helps, he told us.
"I had this couple who religiously bought a car from me every 12 months. They'd come in on a Friday at about 3pm and want to take it with them that day. That's not always possible. This particular day, they came in, and the gentleman said there was a condition on the sale that day. I had to get the seatbelt done up when he sat in the driver's seat to make the sale.
"I lowered the seat as much as I could. I stretched out the seat belt as far as it would go, and he got in.
"I pulled on that seat belt like I had the strength of three men. What a relief it was when I heard that magic click of the seatbelt.
"They drove out in their BT-50 Mazda that afternoon."
Another time, he was scheduled to deliver a car to a customer at Birchup. The bakery was famous for its vanilla slices, so he hinted at afternoon tea.
"When I arrived, the dining table was laden with bakery goods; seriously, I could have fed the whole town, I'm sure."
Mr Morrow said the company has had numerous return customers because of Mr Kemp.
"They come back, their family comes in, and so do their children.
"He's so genuine and honest that everyone who walks in the yard asks for him."
In a career of 30 years, there are bound to be some funny or strange situations to look back on in any career.
"There was this one time I had to deliver a car to the Casino in Melbourne. Our customer worked there, and I had to meet her in the car park.
"She came out with about $15,000 in a paper bag.
"Well, here we were, counting out this money, trying to disguise the deal by lifting the boot lid and hiding behind it.
"[It] must have looked like a drug deal, seriously," he laughed. " Wouldn't do it these days."
Mr Kemp has seen many changes in vehicles in 30 years, both in cost and technology.
"The safety features have increased; they have heated and massage seats, the hybrid cars are becoming popular, electric cars will be out next year, and soon cars will drive themselves," he said.
Mr Kemp is married with three children one grandchild and has plenty of room in that exercise book to keep recording his sales.
Three brothers, Wade, Craig, and Gavin, own and manage Morrow Motor Group.
They said they had two 30-year celebrations in 12 months, with Parts Manager Rod Avery celebrating his milestone with the Company last year.
