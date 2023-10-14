The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Referendum has been lost

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 15 2023 - 12:21pm, first published October 14 2023 - 8:14pm
Australians will wake to a different Australia on Sunday, October 15. After a complex debate, the majority of Australians voted No to changing the Australian Constitution on October 14, 2023. Less than four hours after polls closed, the sixth state to vote No was announced with the national average also a No vote. at about 59 percent.

Sheryl Lowe

