The Horsham Hornets mens side saw off two challenges in as many days to start the Country Basketball League off with winning momentum.
The Hornets beat the Colac Kookas on Saturday, October 14, before backing up that result with another strong showing against the Terang Tornadoes on Sunday, October 15.
Horsham Hornets coach, Scott Benbow, said the results are 'really good' for his side.
"We set ourselves a goal to start the season proper, we were a bit rusty early on, [against Colac], but to get the win was unreal, and then to come out today against an unknown Terang, in their first game, it was really good," he said.
"We're 2-0, so we're better than what we started the last two years."
In Saturday's game, the Kookas won the opening quarter by two points, but the Hornets took control following the first break, winning each of the later terms by at least eight goals.
Austin McKenzie scored 20 points, while Matthew Lovell, Cody Bryan, Damien Skurrie, Tarkyn Benbow, and Jake Hobbs each reached double figures.
At the final siren the Hornets led by 30, 93-63, with Benbow crediting his side's teamwork for the win.
"We definitely ran ourselves in the game really, really well," he said.
On Sunday, the Hornets hosted Terang in a game that had a similar flow.
After a close first quarter that sent teams to the first break deadlocked, the Hornets took control.
"We were probably a little bit junky, Terang made us play their game a little bit," Benbow said.
"But we fought through it, and obviously, McKenzie and the veteran guys, helped us a lot."
Horsham was particularly strong in the second quarter, where the Hornets kept Terang to only four points.
A fourth quarter fight back saw Terang claim the final term, but the damage was already done and Horsham won 82-65.
McKenzie was again the Hornets most prolific scorer, while Bryan, Lovel, and Ryan Pfitzner also bagged a handful of points each.
Looking to the season ahead, Benbow said the way these results has set the side up for what is to come is 'unreal'.
"We've still got Mitch Martin to come back into the side, [as well as] Max Bryan, Matt Brown, So we've got some really good players to come back in," he said.
"And the young boys have got some experience, so now they're hungry for it, too."
Next up for the Horsham Hornets is a trip south to take on the Hamilton Hurricanes on Sunday, October 22 at the Hamilton Indoor Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
