The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Nhill, Sunnyside stay unbeaten in Wimmera Bowls Division One

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated October 16 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a strong win against the defending premiers in the opening round, Horsham City have come unstuck in round two of the 2023-24 Division One weekend pennant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.