After a strong win against the defending premiers in the opening round, Horsham City have come unstuck in round two of the 2023-24 Division One weekend pennant.
Taking on Nhill on Saturday, October 14, Horsham City lost two rinks to one, 29-26, 19-22 and 41-13.
With the home green victory, 14-2 (89-61), Nhill moved to the top of the division's ladder.
Sunnyside also remains unbeaten in the division having defeated Goroke Edenhope, 14-2 (93-46) at Goroke Bowling Club.
The home side tested its opposition through a tight contest in one rink that was decided by one shot, 22-21, in favour of Edenhope Goroke.
But, Sunnyside claimed the the other two rinks, 8-35 and 16-37.
Horsham Golf claimed win number one of its new season, defeating Kaniva 16-0 (88-47).
The defending premiers were dominant throughout the game, winning 32-14, 30-17 and 26-16.
Coughlin Park hosted Dimboola for its second round of competition, with the visitors picking up one rink, 26-28, But Coughlin Park took control in the other two.
After winning the rinks 32-14 and 27-18, Coughlin Park claimed its first win of the season 14-2 (85-60).
As well as in Division One, Sunnyside remains unbeaten in the Division Two Weekend Pennant.
Hosting Coughlin Park, Sunnyside won in round two, 13-3 (83-66).
Each club claimed a rink during the game, with Coughlin Park picking up one, 23-28, and Sunnyside claiming one, 38-16.
But the teams could not be separated in the third rink, with it finishing at a drawn 22-22.
Horsham Golf's division two squad also has two wins from two, with the side claiming a home victory against Horsham City 14-2 (84-76).
Horsham Golf won two rinks, 25-18 and 31-28, while Horsham City won the other, 28-30.
Natimuk picked up its first win of the season, 15-1 (84-52), against Goroke Edenhope.
Dimboola claimed a dominant win against Nhill, 16-0 (110-50) at Dimboola Bowling Club.
The home side won all three rinks, 30-18, 46-9 and 34-23.
In round three of the Division One competition top of the ladder, Nhill, takes on bottom of the table, Kaniva, at Kaniva Bowling Club.
Sunnyside is set to host Horsham Golf, Coughlin Park heads to Goroke Edenhope and Horsham City takes on Dimboola at Horsham City Bowling Club.
In Division Two, only one team will keep its unbeaten run alive after round three with Sunnyside set to host Horsham Golf.
Meanwhile, Goroke Edenhope hosts Coughlin Park, Natimuk takes on Nhill and Dimboola heads to Horsham City.
