A Horsham Police Sergeant has thanked the community for its involvement in apprehended a motorcycle rider on the weekend.
As drivers and motorcyclists are asked to look out for each other and share the roads safely during Motorcycle Awareness Month, Acting Sergeant Mitchell Gallop said police intercepted the rider on Sunday, October 15, after receiving information from the public.
"Police received several calls from members of the public who reported a motorcycle being ridden erratically north on the Stawell Road at about 4pm on Saturday, October 14," Act Sgt Gallop said.
"As a direct result of these calls, the Horsham Highway Patrol located the person with the motorcycle on Sunday, October 15."
The person will be summoned to court at a later date, and the motorcycle has been impounded for 30 days.
October is Motorcycle Awareness Month, and Act Sgt Gallop said it was a perfect time to remind the community that road safety is everyone's responsibility.
"Horsham Police want to express their gratitude to the members of the public for their assistance in this matter," he said.
"As a direct result of the community members' calls, we were able to locate this rider and take action towards preventing what could have ended in tragedy.
"We are grateful to the members of the public for their help in this matter, and we encourage everyone to be aware and report any dangerous behavior they see on our roads.
"Road safety is everyone's responsibility."
