A Box Hill man told police he was "hungry" when caught driving more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit.
On October 13, 2023, Ballarat Magistrates Court heard how Fengsheng Ni was driving at 144km/hour in a 100km zone on February 24.
The 27-year-old was on bail at the time he was caught in Kiata, just 15km east of Nhill.
When police pulled him over and asked for his drivers licence, the man handed police an expired Chinese licence.
The court heard of the man's ongoing poor driving record, which led Magistrate Ron Saines to warn Ni this could cost him his visa.
"There must be consideration of imprisonment with repeated offending as a driver," Magistrate Saines said.
"This might you might get deported or have your visa cancelled. I do not know about that, it could happen and maybe it should happen."
Ni, who moved to Australia at 15 from China, had previously been caught drink driving, driving unlicensed, high speeding and driving while disqualified.
Magistrate Saines said because of the man's early guilty plea and Ni indicating he was changing his conduct, a community work sentence was given.
Ni will need to complete 200 hours of community service over 12 months and report to the Box Hill corrections centre.
He will also be disqualified from driving for 18 months.
"This is an opportunity for you to stay in the community for the time being," Magistrate Saines said.
"(If you) use it to drive or commit other criminal offences, in my opinion, you will certainly be imprisoned and then deported."
