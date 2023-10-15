The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Court

Man faces Ballarat Magistrates Court after driving 40kmh over limit in Western Victoria

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 16 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Box Hill man told police he was "hungry" when caught driving more than 40 kilometres over the speed limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.