It was club president Ian Bibby's (Warracknabeal) greyhound Orson Fury who stole the show on Tuesday, October 10, at Horsham.
Blue, as the dog is known, was simply breathtaking in winning his heat of the 1-4 restricted win heat over the 410m journey.
While it was not the dog's preferred distance, usually preferring the longer 485m journey, Blue railed hard and found a great position to settle second turning for home.
SPORT
Orson Fury then simply ran over the early leaders to win comfortably in flying time of 23:10.
It was a personal best for Blue and a time that put him right in the mix with a live chance in the Sportsbet final on Tuesday, October 17, after drawing well in box two.
Orson Fury was one of three winners for local trainers on the 12 event card in what was a great night for local trainers, with Bibby, Andrea Gurry (Nhill) and Paul Hammerstein (Ararat) led in winners.
Pick a Posy for Gurry made it three wins from her last four starts.
The two-year-old missed the start but accelerated quickly to round the field up and take control of the race by the first corner
Pick a Posy then cruising to a comfortable victory in the quick time of 23:30sec.
Gurry was also successful at Warrnambool on October 9 when Idyllic Point led from start to finish in the Grade six 390m event winning in the good time of 22:34sec.
The Hammerstein team struck in the grade three four event on Tuesday when Kanji Waco was simply too strong for the more fancied runners in the field.
Positioning up second early Waco continued to rail hard then was far too strong for the early leaders going home a 23:24sec winner.
