From the wonders of its waterfalls to the spectacle of its mountain peak views, the Grampians scenery takes centre stage in a new endurance running event this November.
The brand new 100 mile (158km) event, named the GPT 100 miler, will be held along the Grampians Peaks Trail from Wednesday, November 22, until Sunday, November 26.
With more than 7500 metres of climbing, the course begins at Mt Zero in the Grampians North, and finishes in Dunkeld, while Halls Gap will act as event basecamp and headquarters for five days.
Grampians Tourism's Marc Sleeman said his organisation is thrilled to support the event.
"This event showcases our region's breathtaking natural beauty and embraces the spirit of adventure so many travellers come to find," said Mr Sleeman.
"We look forward to seeing the Grampians Peaks Trail introduced to a new group of outdoor enthusiasts who share our respect for the awe-inspiring Grampians landscape."
From Mt Zero runners will head towards Halls Gap first, with the early leg of the event expected to be easy to move through at speed despites its length.
From Halls Gap, runners will head towards Mount William along a technical track, with plenty of climbing, especially on the ascent to Redman Bluff.
The third section combines short, punchy climbs, rock hopping, and faster terrain before the final section features steep ascents, stairs to Mount Abrupt and the Mount Sturgeon summit, and a river trail into the finish in Dunkeld.
GPT 100 Miler program manager, Colin Taylor expressed his excitement for the inaugural event.
"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to produce this world class event on a truly deserving world class trail, and grateful for the support from the Victorian Government," said Mr Taylor.
To ensure the preservation of the area's natural integrity, the event will include mandatory shoe-wash stations throughout the course to prevent the spread of harmful fungus in the National Park.
Numerous aid stations and safety precautions are also in place to ensure the well-being of all runners, and each athlete must carry a mandatory safety pack.
Having already attracted a highly competitive field, runners will have the opportunity to complete the 158km trail in one continuous effort, or as if it were a four-day stage event.
Both formats will also offer runners the option of running the course in teams as a relay.
A shorter, 50km course is also an option for runners keen to experience the trail.
Both male and female winners of the GPT 100 Miler will each receive a prize of $2500.
The new event has received significant support from the Victorian State Government, with minister for tourism, sport and major events, Steve Dimopoulos, announcing the GPT 100 Miler was a funding recipient from the Government's $20 million Regional Events Fund.
"We're delighted to support the inaugural GPT 100 Miler, which will showcase the spectacular terrain of the Grampians Peaks Trail and attract runners from far and wide to the region," said Mr Dimopoulos.
"We're backing great events like the GPT 100 Miler across the state because they attract visitors to the regions and support local businesses and jobs."
Event organisers will use their funding from the Regional Events Fund to help raise the international profile of the event and build the reputation of the Grampians Peaks Trail and benefits of the wider region.
