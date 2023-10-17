The Wimmera Mail-Times
Grampians on show for first GPT 100 miler endurance running event

By John Hall
October 17 2023
From the wonders of its waterfalls to the spectacle of its mountain peak views, the Grampians scenery takes centre stage in a new endurance running event this November.

