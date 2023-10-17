Horsham's Michael Lloyd is on cloud nine after claiming the National Poultry Young Judges Championship's top award.
The 22-year-old bettered Western Australia's Thomas Spencer and Logan Ockers of New South Wales, who finished second and third, respectively.
Mr Lloyd said the national title win was worth the wait after finishing runner-up twice.
"I said before the [Launceston Royal] Show that this was my last time, so I was pretty relieved to win it," he said.
For six years straight, Mr Lloyd won the state title of most successful junior poultry exhibitor, so he was no stranger to how the contest would take place.
"We're giving three sections of four birds each to judge," he said.
"We only have eight minutes per section, and while assessing the birds, we're being judged on our handling, approach and stick work.
"Afterwards, we have to pick a section and give a two-minute speech on how we judged the birds."
With four black Indian Runners before him, Mr Lloyd broke down how he scored the birds, which was then compared against the head judge's scorers.
"I was pretty happy with the result," he said.
"This win means a lot to me as I have completed a number of times in the national finals before taking out the win."
With one eye on the future, Mr Lloyd said he was excited to let the next generation of young judges.
"There was four competitors at this year's Melbourne Royal Show, so I think it's important they get some experience at the national level now," he said.
"The young judges' competition is a good opportunity to see a lot of different varieties outside of what's in your own backyard and see what everyone else is working on."
With the championship behind him, Mr Lloyd is focused on honing his judging skills and showing birds with his father.
