The Horsham Hornets opened its CBL South West Women's campaign with a 102-52 win over Colac on October 14.
It was a strong start at the Horsham Basketball Stadium as the home side recorded the opening 10 points of the contest on its way to a 50-point win.
Hornets coach Bec McIntyre was pleased to open the season with a win.
"We absolutely had a great win," McIntyre said.
"I think it's always good to get a win straight up, but it probably was a bit messy. And that was always going to be expected [being the first game of the season]."
Emalie Iredell led with 33 points and was one of five players to score double digits, whilst Izabella McIntyre recorded the first points of her CBL career.
McIntyre said the team's goal is to contribute evenly in the front court.
"If we can get five or six people contributing with 10 or more points on the scoreboard, generally, you will win. It's hard to be able to defend," McIntyre said.
The return of Maddie Iredell was also a factor.
Iredell finished with 21 points and also bought physicality in defence.
"They just have this uncanny ability to know where each other are, and that's why they just play in sync like that," McIntyre said of Maddie and Emalie Iredell.
"It's absolutely just a bit magic to watch, really."
Despite the win, McIntyre said defence will be a heavy focus in the lead-up to the Hornets' South Australian road trip.
"As much as we won by 50 points, we still allowed Colac to score 50 points. That's something we have to look at," McIntyre said.
"Obviously, fatigue set in, especially when I didn't get much ability to take many of those starters off. Most of them played 35 minutes or more, which is a lot."
But with the next game not until early November, there will be time to refine defensive structures.
"We're really going to knuckle down over the next few weeks and focus on our defence," McIntyre said.
"We've definitely got to get a bit better in our detail with our structures and our plays. But that's just going to come. It's purely because we just haven't had enough time on the training court."
The Hornets head to South Australia to Mount Gambier and Millicent on November 4 and 5.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.