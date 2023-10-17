A new support system will be introduced to provide easier access and individual-focused care for people living with chronic conditions in rural and remote areas across the Wimmera and Grampians from 2024.
Labelled the 'Your Care Path', the new service will provide holistic support with set outcomes for health and wellbeing.
East Grampians Health Service Director, Sarah Woodburn, said the new service is innovative and timely in connecting services to people of the Wimmera and Grampians with chronic conditions.
"Your Care Path will improve access and provide individuals with choice as to how they connect with services," Ms Woodburn said.
Each Your Care Path client will work toward a set of personal goals.
The program will have the flexibility to deliver services face-to-face as well as via telehealth.
And, There will also be opportunity for support services to be delivered in group settings or on an individual basis.
EGHS will lead a group of local health providers including Grampians Health, Rural Northwest Health, West Wimmera Health Service and East Wimmera Health Service to deliver the Your Care Path program.
Western Victoria Primary Health Network's (WVPHN) Rowena Clift, said Your Care Path was part of the new regional care partnership approach to delivering much-improved primary health care services to people in our region.
"We are particularly excited that this new approach has been developed in collaboration with the people who both deliver these services and people with lived experience alongside their families and carers," said Ms Clift.
"This approach then ensures these important support services are made available to as many people as possible in rural and remote communities."
WVPHN will continue to meet with the service providers over coming months to identify how to best transition clients using the current Chronic Conditions Model of Care service to the new approach to ensure continuity of care.
"We will also work with our providers to ensure GPs and others in our primary care community are fully informed on how the new model will benefit their patients and how they can participate in the transition process and beyond," Ms Clift said.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.