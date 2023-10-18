Horsham Lawn has taken a clear lead in the Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant competition after claiming the team's second win in as many rounds.
Playing away against St Michaels, Horsham Lawn won 10 rubbers to two (87-55), losing only one singles rubber and one doubles.
Horsham Lawn's Tahlia Thompson and Cherie Wood were in fine form on the day, both winning their singles rubbers 8-1 and teaming up for an 8-2 win in the doubles.
Gemma Walker also won her singles rubber, 8-4, and picked up doubles wins alongside Thompson and Wood.
Graeme Wood also claimed all of his three matches, 8-4, 8-6 and 8-3.
St Michaels only winners came thanks to Steve Schultz, who won his singles match 8-6, and a doubles match, alongside Nick Robertson, 8-1.
Central Park also picked up the win in round two of the CWTA Pennant, beating Drung South, 8-4.
Central Park's Eve Wear and Willow Sainsbury both won all three of their matches, while Tara McIntyre only lost her singles.
Drung South's Logan Casey did not drop a game in his was dominant single match win against Reece Harman. Casey also took wins in doubles alongside Aaron Jennings and Matthew Hill.
Central Park's Brendan Nitschke picked up a strong singles win, 8-2, as well as a doubles win with Matt Jones.
Jones also claimed a singles win against Jennings, 8-5.
In A special, Horsham Lawn Gillespie take top spot with a 10-4 win against Haven.
Natimuk climbed into second with its 11-3 win on the road against Homers.
Kalkee also came away with a win, 8-6 against Drung South, and Horsham Lawn O'Connor beat Brimpaen, 10-4.
In A grade, Horsham Lawn McGennisken and Central Park both claimed 10-2 wins, while Horsham Lawn Bardell picked up the win after a Haven forfeit.
After two rounds, both Horsham Lawn side's and the Central Park team sit with two wins while the rest of the competition remains on 0.
Central Park and St Michaels remain unbeaten in B special after wins in the second round.
Natimuk also picked up a B special win, 11-5, against Horsham Lawn.
