Future-proofing your profession: 8 strategies and tips

When it comes to future-proofing your profession, there are certain important strategies you need to consider to help you secure your career in your chosen industry.

First and foremost - if ensuring that your career pathway is secure is important to you, it pays to invest in yourself long-term. You can do this in several ways - including by attaining a higher education qualification, by learning how to build a personal brand, and also, by cultivating your professional network.

Of course, many other important tips and strategies are essential to this process! So, if you're interested in learning more, just keep reading for a detailed breakdown of how to future-proof your profession.

1. Educate yourself: Gain a tertiary qualification

If you want to succeed in your career, pursuing a higher education qualification will take you far. For aspiring business professionals, for example, completing a Master of Business Administration online is an excellent choice. Also known as an MBA, a Master of Business Administration covers study units and learning outcomes such as:

How to be a competent leader

How to communicate effectively

The principles and processes of project management

How to navigate business and data analytics

How to strategise and make important decisions

Of course, other tertiary qualifications for ambitious individuals aspiring to successful career pathways can also include degrees in legal studies, medicine, or politics - just to name a few!

2. Stay relevant: Stay up to date with emerging trends in your field

An important tip to future-proof your profession is to always stay ahead of the curve! This means staying up to date with emerging trends in your field. A great way to do this is to continuously research your industry.



You can access academic journals and resources, industry-relevant forums, and other forms of media online. By doing so, you can follow up on everything that is up and coming in your industry, and make sure you are never in the dark about what is relevant.

3. Cultivate your network: Connect with voices of authority in your industry

Networking with relevant parties is essential to future-proofing your career. Make the effort to connect with voices of authority in your industry - individuals who are respected, highly regarded, and who have made a difference in your field. This way, you can learn from their experience - and indeed, their mistakes!

Of course, figuring out how to network is not always easy! One of the best ways to do this, however, is to start small. Begin with networking within your personal contacts - that is to say, with your friends and family. From there you can branch out - you never know who someone you are close to may be in contact with!

4. Acquire a mentor: Learn from another more experienced professional's knowledge

While you are networking, you may come across experienced professionals who are willing to take you under their wing, so to speak! As such, you may wish to approach such individuals with a request to undertake a mentorship or mentoring program with them. Being a mentee is a fantastic way to gain valuable insights into your profession through the eyes of a more experienced individual. It can also lead you to make the right steps forward in terms of your career.

5. Learn to self-promote: Be your own cheerleader

Self-promotion is key to securing and future-proofing your career. An important aspect of this is building what is commonly known as a personal brand.

Building a personal brand requires an individual first and foremost to define themselves. This means understanding your strengths, your unique points of difference, and what it is that you can bring to the table.



By understanding these elements of yourself, you can then promote what makes you uniquely you - essentially, promoting the aspects of your individuality that are of value.

6. Seize the day: Say yes to every career opportunity

When first starting your career, it is important not to shy away from any opportunity that is presented to you. Even when you may feel you're not ready to take on certain challenges, the fastest way to progress in your career is to bite the bullet.



As the saying goes - it's okay to be scared, but just do it anyway! Growth is only possible outside of our comfort zones, and it is only by taking every opportunity that we can move forward with our careers.

7. Prioritise your downtime: Learn the importance of R&R

While hustling to future-proof your career and profession, it is also just as important to learn how to prioritise your downtime. Rest and recovery are essential to our success, and to avoid stress, fatigue, and burnout.



Importantly, the dreaded burnout can occur when we are attempting to do too much all at once, and have loaded too much on our plates! As such, it is essential to be able to make time for some quiet moments and to make sure we rest, recover, and recharge our batteries.

8. Keep learning: There's always something new to discover!

Lastly, never assume you know it all! There's always a new concept to uncover and something new to learn. Don't be afraid to ask questions, and to be inquisitive. This way, your knowledge will always be fresh and up to date, and you will avoid becoming backwards in your thinking. Remember, the world and the way we do things is continually evolving, and you don't want to get left behind.

There are several tools and strategies at our disposal to help us future-proof our careers. Perhaps one of the most important of these tools is higher education. Gaining a tertiary qualification is essential to almost every profession today, and will also ensure you remain competitive, knowledgeable, and relevant in your field.



Supplementing this with your own readings and research on emerging industry trends will also help immensely, as will cultivating your professional network, saying yes to every career opportunity, and perhaps most importantly, learning how to promote yourself.