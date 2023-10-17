With a desire to promote locally grown produce and demonstrate family-friendly healthy cost-effective meals, the staff of West Wimmera Health decided to hold a cook-off demonstration to showcase the region's cooks and produce.
Budding home chefs will also get a chance to learn from Masterchef contestant.
The final will be held on Sunday, October 22, at the Davis Park Football Pavilion in Nhill.
WWHS health promotion office Jake Wiffen said the competition is designed to promote the great produce made in our region.
"We have a lot of great produce grown in the region, but we don't use it as part of our regular meals, so this was a way to promote and support our farmers and encourage people to use these great products," he said.
"The increased cost of living has impacted many families in our community, so using local produce and recipes showing the economic benefits was a double benefit.
"Two kilos of lentils can make numerous nutritious dishes for a minimum cost, and we hope this event will encourage people to use the local product and find it easier to provide really nice food at minimum cost."
Mr Wiffen said on Sunday, the finalists will be announced and will put their skills on display, using four local ingredients with lentils being the hero of the dish they create.
Other products that must be used are locally produced Relish, Pink Lake salt, Mt Zero olives, and olive oil.
The finalists can use any other products in their dish but must use lentils as their base.
"They can use any of the locally grown lentils," Mr Wiffen said.
"They'll have a time limit of one hour to create their winning dish."
Celebrity Chef Tim Bone will judge the competition and also deliver a masterclass.
Bookings are essential for the masterclass because places are limited.
The Cooking Competition is a free public event, but a gold coin donation will assist the Wimmera Foodbank.
People do not have to book to attend, but it would help organisers if they knew how many would attend.
The Cooking competition is on Sunday, October 22 from 11 am to 3 pm.
To book for the masterclass and to attend, please email health.promotion@wwhs.net.au or call Jake on 0487 573 224
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.