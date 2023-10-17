Noradjuha Toolondo v Homers
Homers have claimed a commanding eight-wicket win to begin the 2023/24 Horsham Cricket Association A Grade season.
Wickets fell early at Noradjuha Recreation Reserve as Homers opening bowler Logan Miller dismissed Jamie Byrne and Josh Beddison in quick succession.
Shane Oakley and Troy Dumesny then went about rebuilding the innings.
The pair scored 49 runs for the third wicket before Oakley was dismissed for 29 off 45 deliveries.
Dumesny would anchor the remainder of the Noradjuha Toolondo innings, eventually falling for a well-made 80 from 105 balls.
The Bullants finished its 45 overs 8/174.
Miller was the pick of the bowlers and finished with figures of 2/21 off seven overs.
Chaminda Gamage was economical and took 1/15 from his nine-over spell.
In reply, Homers made light work of the total.
After captain Adam Atwood was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Heath Lang, Millar joined Patrick Mills at the crease.
Mills and Millar proceeded to put together a 128-run partnership as the total ticked over 150.
Mills fell for 84 off 106 deliveries before Millar and Joey Nagorcka put the finishing touches on the target in 38 overs.
Millar compiled an unbeaten 58 off 85, while Nagorcka made a quick-fire 13.
Lang and Jack Combe were the wicket-takers For Noradjuha Toolondo.
Bullants host Blackheath Dimboola in round two, with Homers taking on Horsham Tigers.
Laharum v Horsham Tigers
Laharum marked its return to A Grade with an agonising one-wicket loss to the Horsham Tigers.
After being sent into bat at Cameron Oval, it was a strong start as Dayan Wilfred and Sean Wouters put on 93 for the first wicket.
Captain Daniel Griffiths picked up where his openers left off and compiled an unbeaten 58 of 71 deliveries.
However, wickets fell around him as the Demons finished 7/202 from 45 overs.
Tigers opening bowler and captain Tyler Puls did the majority of damage with 4/17 of nine overs with an economy of 1.88.
There was another strong opening stand to begin the Tigers' innings.
Brenton Hallam and Chris Hauselberger scored 53 for the first wicket, as four of the top five scored over 20.
Joshua Mahoney bought the Demons back into the contest with his four wickets, including dismissing Lachlan McGinniss and Nigel Binney in consecutive deliveries.
Dom Rose's 14 off 12 balls proved the matchwinner as the Tigers reached the target in the last over with only one wicket in hand.
Hallam top-scored with 42 off 34 deliveries, including five boundaries.
Laharum will have an early season road trip to Davis Park to face West Wimmera, whilst the Tigers host Homers at Horsham College.
West Wimmera Warriors v Horsham Saints
West Wimmera Warriors recorded a four-wicket win over Horsham Saints in the final A Grade fixture.
The Saints batted first at Davis Park as opener Gary Davidson led from the front.
Davidson was the ninth batter dismissed for 91 off 148 balls.
Wickets fell around him in the lower order, as Davidson accounted for just over half of the Saints' total of 9/180.
Brad Alexander did the damage with the ball in hand for the Warriors, taking 4/22 from nine overs.
In reply, West Wimmera had contributions throughout its batting order.
Four players scored above 20 as the Warriors reached the target six wickets down with five overs remaining.
Nathan Alexander top-scored with 35 of 40 balls, as Trevor Polkinghorne finished unbeaten on 34 off 41 deliveries.
Ben Sawyer finished his nine-over spell with figures of 3/28.
The Warriors host Laharum in round two, as the Saints welcome Lubeck Murtoa to Coughlin Park.
Lubeck Murtoa v Blackheath Dimboola
This match was abandoned.
Lubeck Murtoa head to Coughlin Park to take on Horsham Saints in round two, whilst Blackheath Dimboola face Noradjuha Toolondo.
Rup/Minyip v Noradjuha Toolondo
Rup/Minyip recorded a dominant six-wicket win at Minyip Recreation Reserve over Noradjuha Toolondo.
Batting first, the Bullants posted 9/103.
Deegan McKenry top-scored with 24 off 22 balls.
It was an even bowling performance as four bowlers took two wickets apiece.
In reply, the Blue Panthers cruised to the total four wickets down.
Daniel Schaper top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 24 balls.
Bullants opener Nathan Hughes took 2/17 off eight overs.
Quantong v Homers
In a high-scoring affair at Quantong Recreation Reserve, Homers recorded a 49-run win over Quantong.
Batting first, Homers posted 9/209.
Opener Luke Miller top-scored with 53 off 52 deliveries.
First-change bowler Stuart Jose finished with figures of 3/18 off seven overs.
Quantong were restricted to 9/160 in the run chase.
Captain and opening batter Tim Brand scored 38 off 36 balls as Josh Miller and Oliver Inkster took three wickets each.
West Wimmera forfeited its clash with the Horsham Tigers, Colts had the bye.
Blackheath Dimboola v Homers
Homers prevailed in a low-scoring match with Blackheath Dimboola at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Hunter Fereday took 4/6 from five overs as the home side were dismissed for 78, Nathan Schorback top-scored with 36 off 55 balls.
In reply, it was left to number nine Finn Arnel to get Homers across the line.
Arnel finished with an unbeaten 26 off 57 as Homers scraped over the line with one wicket in hand.
Isobelle Schorback took 3/16 from five overs.
Horsham Tigers v Laharum
Laharum scraped home in its clash with the Horsham Tigers at Dudley Cornell Park.
Bowling first, the Demons bowled the Tigers out for 95, as Judd Borlase and Matthew Whelan took three wickets each.
Tigers captain Ash Britton top-scored with 22 of 32 deliveries.
Brodie Wright laid the platform for Demons with 33 off 39 before Archie Knight ripped through the order.
Knight took 6/24 from six overs, but the Demons got over the line with three wickets remaining.
Colts v Natimuk
Natimuk made light work of Colts in its match at Natimuk Recreation Reserve.
Bowling first, Natimuk bowled Colts out for 89 in 34 overs.
Jeremy Schmidt took 3/8 off six overs and was the pick of the bowlers.
Chris Potter scored 21 off 48 balls.
Natimuk opener Adam Trevean retired after reaching his half-century as the target was two wickets down in 23 overs.
Colts captain Drew Carmody and Jaxon Crooks claimed scalps.
Lubeck Murtoa v Horsham Saints
Lubeck Murtoa cruised to victory over Horsham Saints and Dimboola Road Oval.
After winning the toss and electing to bowl, the home side bowled out the Saints for 52 in 25 overs.
Xavier Shelvin took 3/7 from seven overs, as Saxon Sounness scored 12 off 16 balls.
Lubeck Murtoa lost only one wicket as Tom Bell hit an unbeaten 39 off 50 deliveries.
Sean McDonald affected a run out for the Saints.
