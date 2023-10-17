After a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic and unseasonal flooding, the Horsham Botanic Gardens came alive for the Horsham Spring Garden Festival 2023 in October.
Plant displays dominated the event, with visiting organ grinders providing background music for the two-day festival.
Exhibits included the Lop the Top Tree Service, the Wimmera Bush Walking Club, Up-cyclers, free native plants, free terrarium workshops, and information sessions on how to get the best from your garden by Vaslil Kanidadis.
Food was available at CWA's Devonshire tea stand, OMG donuts, the Haven Primary School's barbeque, and the Rotary Club van who provided tea, coffee, and donuts.
Deputy Mayor HRCC Penny Flynn officially opened the Horsham Spring Garden Festival 2023.
"Springtime and gardening are the perfect combination, and I am sure you are all keen to attend the sessions with Vasil, so I will not keep you long," she said.
Cr Flynn thanked the volunteers whose work ensured the Festival's success and the stallholders and sponsors for their contribution to the festival.
"I know the rain has caused some challenges, but the rain is so important to support and help establish the plants we'll all take home from this weekend's festival."
Horsham CWA members provided Devonshire Tea and settled the debate about whether the jam or the cream should go on your scone first. CWA members were unanimous that the jam must go on first.
"How would you get the jam to spread on top of the whipped cream?" Club member Helen Torey said. "The jam comes first."
Tree loppers demonstrated how they could climb to heights on fine branches and the weight-bearing method they used to protect the branches.
Keen gardeners had the opportunity to stock up on spring planting, and there were displays of garden ornaments and furniture.
This year's festival attracted organ grinders from around the state to provide music for the festival, and some of the organs were available for the public to use.
Barrel or crank organs were a common sight at events in the 1800s to the 1920s to provide music to the public before radio and modern electronic devices took over.
The Horsham Pipe Band performed during the festival, and free spinning wheel prizes were drawn throughout the day.
The cooler weather did not deter the crowd, and the information sessions by visiting guest speaker Vaslil Kanidadis. were well attended by keen gardeners.
