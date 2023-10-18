More than four decades ago Graham Blair joined the police academy. At the start of his last shift before retirement, he sat down with NIEVE WALTON to share some of his memories.
At 21 years old, the now-Leading Senior Constable Blair was working in Swan Hill at an orange juice factory.
He was looking for a job that paid more and a friend and uncle both suggested joining the police force.
Graduating from the academy in 1981, he was then stationed in Sunshine.
Leading Senior Constable Blair has spent most of his time as an uniformed officer but did work for the metropolitan highway patrol for six months.
He said everyone else in the force rode white cars in those days, except for highway patrol which had yellow cars.
"If you got pulled up, you knew you were getting a ticket," he said.
"It wasn't an argument or discussion."
He moved into the Special Solo Section working on trail bikes looking for unregistered motorbikes and also assisting in searches for lost people.
During his time in this section he also worked in police escorts.
"One of the most exciting times was when [Princess] Diana and [Prince] Charles were out," he said.
"We were leading them around all over Victoria."
Wanting to escape what was the outer western suburbs in favour of a place to raise their children, Leading Senior Constable Blair and his wife moved to Nhill.
"It was a convenient place to get to at that time," he said.
"We were going to stay for three years and we left 23 years later."
Leading Senior Constable Blair's three children grew up in Nhill.
Two of them went on to become police officers, Sergeant Cherree Kennedy and Senior Sergeant Trevor Blair.
Both were in Ballarat to celebrate their dad's last shift on October 13.
"I never had an issue with them joining the force, I encouraged it but at a certain age ... they had to be 21 like I was," Mr Blair said.
"When I started in the police force, we had a rubber baton, that was our protection and a firearm that very rarely worked properly."
"Nowadays these guys come with all the equipment, you carry 10 kilos of gear."
Leading Senior Constable Blair is a life member of Blue Light Disco, now called Blue Light Victoria which runs events for younger people to help foster positive relationships between youth and police officers.
He was treasurer of the organisation for 20 years and would often drive between Nhill and Melbourne to attend meetings every month.
Leading Senior Constable Blair said he has enjoyed being a part of the different communities through the years in his police role.
"Certainly at a one man station it is your sole job to be part of the community and keep your finger on the pulse," he said.
With his finances in order, Leading Senior Constable Blair said it was his time to step back from the force.
He said he has lots of hobbies to keep him occupied, including beekeeping, hunting and jobs around the house and in the garden .
"I'm at an age where I need to back off before health becomes an issue," he said.
"I don't want to do this forever, it's a young person's game now."
