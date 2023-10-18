The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Police officer Graham Blair celebrates 43 years with the police force

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:34am, first published October 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading Senior Constable Graham Blair with his children senior sergeant Trevor Blair (left) and sergeant Cherree Kennedy. Picture by Adam Trafford
Leading Senior Constable Graham Blair with his children senior sergeant Trevor Blair (left) and sergeant Cherree Kennedy. Picture by Adam Trafford

More than four decades ago Graham Blair joined the police academy. At the start of his last shift before retirement, he sat down with NIEVE WALTON to share some of his memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.