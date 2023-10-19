The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Sailors Home Hall 100-year birthday celebrations

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 120 people gathered to celebrate the centenary of Sailors Home Hall on Sunday, October 16, 2023, with displays, model T Ford cars, reunions and memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.