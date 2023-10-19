More than 120 people gathered to celebrate the centenary of Sailors Home Hall on Sunday, October 16, 2023, with displays, model T Ford cars, reunions and memories.
A hundred years ago, the community of Murra Warra met on a Thursday evening to discuss the immediate erection of a hall for social gatherings.
It was subsequently named Sailors Home Hall, which was strange considering it was built in the middle of cropping land far from the sea.
But, history tells of two sailors who worked in the area and made their home not far from where the hall was built, which could have influenced the naming of the hall.
They may have been deserters, they became known as 'The Sailors.'
They worked as shepherds at Kewell Station, but not much was known about them.
One is buried in an unmarked grave approximately 1.5 kilometres southwest of the hall.
"Halls like Sailors Home Hall have been a very important part of the social fabric of the local areas for the last 100 years," Deputy Mayor Horsham Rural City Council Penny Flynn said.
"When we think back, halls like this were the centre of the community and brought people together.
" Many, like this one, were built with funds donated by local residents, and I want to thank all of the volunteers over the years for their ongoing commitment to the management and upkeep of the hall," she said.
President Rob Byrne mentioned many of the people who had served on the committee, made their debut, or celebrated a kitchen tea or wedding during his welcome speech to the crowd who had gathered for the celebrations.
The cost of building the hall was about 1200 pounds and was met by residents who purchased 10-pound bonds. They became the original shareholders of the hall, and their names have been immortalised on a framed register.
The opening in 1923 was described as an auspicious occasion, and the building as palatial.
The last of the merrymakers made their way home as the sun peeped over the horizon 100 years ago after dancing the night away.
Member for Lowan, Emma Kealy, attended the centenary celebrations and said it was important for communities to have a gathering place like the hall.
Her comment, "I'm sure many romances began in this hall, or perhaps behind it," brought laughter from the crowd, which suggested they may have known more than they were willing to share.
Among the items on display was a dress Lily Ingleton wore to the hall's opening on October 16, 1923.
Her niece Nita Ingleton has worn the dress to many of the hall's celebrations.
Paquita Gillis (Hedt) and Lucretia Moroney (Ward) were reunited for the first time in 50 years.
They both attended the Murra Warra School. Ms Gillis' travels from Darwin, had coincided with the hall's anniversary.
Marj Ward has served on the hall committee in various roles for over 21 years and had the honour of cutting the birthday cake.
"I do it because I love and want the hall to be here for many years, " she said.
Sailors Home Hall starred in the Australian Movie, the Dressmaker filmed in the Wimmera.
A sumptuous afternoon tea was enjoyed by all.
