Swifts award Scott Carey and Molly Orr 2023 best and fairest

By John Hall
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:47am, first published October 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Scott Carey and Molly Orr have been celebrated by the Swifts Football Netball Club for their strong seasons in the black, white and teal.

