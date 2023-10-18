Break out your suits and summer frocks as country racing rolls into Horsham.
The Millers Horsham Cup will be held on Sunday, October 22, at Horsham Racecourse.
This follows the running of the Murtoa Cup on October 7.
With a forecast of overcast skies with a top of 17 degrees, club manager of the Horsham and District Racing Club, Charmayne Parry, expects a large turnout on Sunday.
"There will be a lot [of people] just come in on the day," Parry said.
Patrons can utilise the free shuttle buses from both Donald and Ararat.
The eight-race meeting will include horses from local trainers Paul Preusker, Stephen Lenehan and Andrew Bobbin.
Wimmera jockeys Dean Yendell, Christine Puls and Linda Meech will have the opportunity to ride in the local meet.
With the region's rainfall last week, the track is currently listed as a 'soft 5'.
At the track, Collingwood assistant coach Justin Leppitsch and Ballarat-based trainer Henry Dwyer will be in attendance.
"Both will be speaking at a VIP luncheon and will be around during the day to mingle," Parry said.
There will also be an addition to the fashions on the field, with a 'contemporary lady of the day' category added, with the winner to walk away with a $3000 diamond pendant.
In addition to the Horsham Cup, the meeting will include heat five of the Melbourne Cup Country Series with a $100,000 purse.
The Melbourne Cup trophy will also be displayed, with photo opportunities available.
"That usually attracts a pretty good field of horses," Parry said
Horses go into a ballot with the opportunity to run on Oaks Day in Melbourne on November 9.
The 2100-metre Horsham Cup will be the final race of the day.
Following success in 2022, 18 international runners have nominated for the event, looking to back up Irish gelding King Charisma's victory.
