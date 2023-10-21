The Kalkee Football Netball Club will take a two coach approach into the 2024 HDFNL with Andy Devereaux and Steve Schultz stepping in to guide the club's senior football team.
Devereaux steps into the role as a playing coach while Schultz will assist him as a bench coach.
"We felt a non-playing coach might help with our young list," Schultz said.
"Doug [Grining] did a great job this year [as playing coach], we just sought to expand on the role with the group that we had.
"So we felt that there's probably another step there, just to improve on our coaching group and we thought that a non playing coach would help."
Schultz is no stranger to success as Kalkee's coach, this is his third stint leading the side, having previously coached the team to four premierships.
"I have coached for seven years of my life, I started coaching pretty early ... in my early to mid 20s," Schultz said.
In between stints coaching the Kees, Schultz also took the helm of the Warrack Eagles for a couple of years as a playing coach, earning the league's Toohey's Medal in 2011.
"You do gain a lot of experience and growth [in the coaching role]," he said.
"Each year I feel that I coach better and probably helped each individual player better.
"So that's hopefully what I can bring to a younger group."
Devereaux was new to Kalkee in 2023, he made the move to the club from the WFNL's Horsham Demons.
In his first season he only played the first six games for the Kee's before being struck by injury, but he continued to contribute from off the field.
"He hurt his hamstring this year, so he did a little bit of coaching towards the end of the year just to help out," Schultz said.
"He was happy to put his hand up to do the job, he's still going to be an important player for us and we felt we didn't want to give him the burden of the full coaching job on his own.
"And, because I felt that we thought the same and we get along pretty well, I thought it might work having the two of us with the same ideas."
2023 was a tough for Kalkee's senior footballers, the side fell from a grand final appearance the year prior to being eliminated from finals weeks ahead of the season's end.
But, Schultz was not overly concerned about the quality of the side.
"I've never seen injuries like what we had last year and they were to key personnel," he said.
"I don't think there's a club around in country footy that could cover the amount of injuries that we had."
Schultz also believes the youth in the Kees list is a good sign for the clubs future.
"We've got a few younger ones coming through that are going to get their first taste of senior footy next year," Schultz said.
"Having a younger list, you should get better each year, and hopefully we can help that."
