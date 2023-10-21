The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Schultz, Deveraux to lead the Kees' 2024 senior football team

John Hall
By John Hall
October 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Kalkee Football Netball Club will take a two coach approach into the 2024 HDFNL with Andy Devereaux and Steve Schultz stepping in to guide the club's senior football team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.