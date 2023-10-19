Renowned Wimmera football coach, Guy Smith has been named as the man to take the reins of the Pimpinio Tigers senior squad for the 2024 Horsham District Football and Netball League.
Smith most recently coached the Edenhope Apsley Saints from 2020 until 2022, and carries with him WFNL premiership winning experiences and interleague coaching experience.
He made the move to Pimpinio in 2023 with his children pulling on the black and gold stripes in the Tigers' junior grades.
"I came across with them, and I got involved with helping out with the under 17s in the footy, and then the coaching role has just progressed from there," Smith said.
And, Having been a part of the club, watching from behind the fence for a season, Smith already enjoys the culture and community of his new club.
"They're a ripping club, obviously, I've had a lot of experience with coaching at different clubs and at different levels and things like that," he said.
"Pimpinio is definitely one of the better clubs that I have been been lucky enough to be involved with.":
Smith said a young playing group at Pimpinio has him 'excited' to get to work with the team.
"[Pimpinio has a] massively young list of players to work with and with my coaching experience, I really enjoy working with those younger type players," he said.
"I'm actually super excited."
Read also: Goudie Reflects on 25 years in business
Smith said the benefit of working with a young list is that they have the enthusiasm for the game and the will to win, but a side like that needs to develop its understanding of the game.
"So that's how I can put my spin onto them and teach them how to play the game," Smith said.
When looking at the Tiger's 2023 season, Smith was impressed with the side despite its failure to make finals.
"They had a few injuries throughout the year to some key key personnel, which sort of upset their their playing momentum, so they probably lost their way a little bit," he said.
"But, they've definitely got the playing group to be able to play deep finals, that's for sure."
When it comes to the 2024 season, Smith is not wasting any time in his new post.
"We've gone ahead and set up a coaching panel, and we've spoken to all our list, so things are progressing," Smith said.
"There is certain areas for potential players to come into the team that we identified that we need, so we've gone and targeted those players.
"That has become quite successful so far, so we're in a good position at the moment."
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.