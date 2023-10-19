The Horsham Golf Club held its annual event to honour a former club captain and champion.
On Friday, October 13, ladies from the Wimmera and surrounding areas played in the Nell Smithett Memorial Trophy.
Played every year since 1970, the format was four-ball Aggregate Stableford.
The best three scores counted towards the final total from teams of four.
Sue Walter, Alma Fonda, Di Sevior and Val Linke from Hamilton Golf Club won the event with 105 points.
Warrnambool Golf Club's Alison Sinclair, Marion Venn, Debbie Fitzgibbon and Kathy Jenkins' 104 points saw them finish runners-up.
Walter was also the division one singles winner with 37 points on a countback over Debbie Fitzgibbon.
Division two was also decided on a countback, with Horsham's Colleen Dix edging Val Linke on 36 points.
The trophy recognises Nell Smithett's contribution to ladies golf.
Smithett was lady captain of the Horsham Golf Club for four years and was club champion between 1964-67.
