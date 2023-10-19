Two Wimmera clubs are discussing their futures.
Earlier this month, the Southern Mallee Giants held a 'future directions information night', while the Jeparit Rainbow Storm hosted a 'further information session'.
Recent projections by peak sporting bodies have encouraged sporting clubs to examine their futures proactively; the Giants and Storm have turned to their members to resolve low junior participation rates.
Following the meeting, the Giants released a statement detailing its plans for the future.
"The time has come for the Giants to make a definitive decision on what we want our next five-year plan to look like," the statement read.
This comes almost 10 years after the club's initial five-year plan following the amalgamation of the Beulah and Hopetoun Football Clubs in 2014.
Southern Mallee spent 2015 in the Mallee Football League before the league disbanded and moved to the HDFNL.
Back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2016-17 saw the Giants elevated to the WFNL in 2018.
During this period, the Giants have been a regular fixture in finals.
Since its first season as a club, either the Seniors football or A Grade netball side has made a grand final appearance in all but one full season.
The Giants have also seen their reserves lift an HDFNL premiership in 2017, while C Grade also appeared in a grand final.
Southern Mallee's B Grade and junior sides have all featured in finals.
In the 2023 WFNL season, the Giants entered Under 13's, 15, A Grade, B Grade and C Grade netball teams.
With Under 14's, Seniors and Reserves took to the football field.
However, the absence of top-age junior sides has made maintaining numbers in senior grades challenging.
"As our populations dwindle and priorities change, it is simply not feasible to 'bat on', the statement read.
"Unfortunately, our projected junior numbers in the next few years will not allow us to fill each and every grade, let alone be competitive."
"This is no means the end of the club we all love, it is just the start of the next bigger and better thing. And to have that opportunity to build on the special thing we already have."
Southern Mallee will hold a 'special resolutions meeting' followed by its annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 25.
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm is another club that has undergone discussions with other clubs in recent years.
"It's no secret that we've been talking to clubs and exploring our options," said Jeparit Rainbow president Lucas Edelsten.
The club held a 'further information session' on Thursday, October 12, with members and supporters invited to attend.
Jeparit spent much of the 20th century in the Wimmera Football League, with two stints in the Southern Mallee Football League.
Rainbow was a constant feature of the Southern Mallee Football League in the 1900s.
When the Southern and Northern Mallee Football League's merged at the end of the 1996 season, the two clubs formed the Jeparit Rainbow Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs played in the Mallee Football League until the end of 2015, when it joined the HDFNL as the Jeparit Rainbow Storm.
In each of its eight seasons in the league, the Storm have featured in senior football finals series'.
Scott Driscoll and Matthew Everett led the club to its first grand final in the 2023 season.
The Under 14s, 17s and Reserves did not make finals.
Jeparit Rainbow had six of seven netball grades take the court.
Under 15s, 17s and A Grade all played finals this season.
The club will hold a 'special resolutions meeting' before its annual general meeting on Wednesday, October 25, as it continues to discuss what is next for the club's future.
