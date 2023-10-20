Ben Fraser: Alrighty then, John. Lucas is busy working on another story. The upside is no one will mention Collingwood for once. How are things, mate?
John Hall: Things are good. The summer sport seasons have started quick but it's good to get down to some games.
Ben: On Sunday, you wandered down to the Hornets' Nest to see Horsham take on Terang in the CBL. How did things look from your point of view?
John: Things looked really good, the Hornets seemed to be firing well, Austin McKenzie was a gun anytime the side got in the paint and the experienced players took charge of the court. This was without their captain, Mitch Martin. I didn't get much of a look at Horsham Cricket's opening weekend of the season though, did you see anything interesting in the results?
Ben: Funny you talk about results. Most media outlets can't print the scoreboards thanks to the move from mycricket to PlayHQ during the off season. Grievance aside, the Demons-Tigers game was phenomenal. Chasing 202, Laharum would have thought they'd won after the Joshua Mahoney hat trick, but number eight batsman Dom Rose had other ideas, hitting the winning runs off the second last ball.
John: Oh, a real nail-biter, maybe we could use him over in India in the World Cup squad.
Ben: Don't get me started... sounds like a good idea for a podcast. All jokes aside, we have an action packed weekend, with tennis, bowls, cricket and the Horsham Cup. Where might people find you on Saturday?
John: I'll be heading over to Sunnyside to catch some of the lawn bowlers in action before a river-side walk down to Coughlin Park for the cricket, might take in a bit of tennis along the way too.
HORSHAM CUP: Country racing returns to Horsham
Ben: Nice. I'm thinking of heading down to Pomonal to watch the opening round of the local A Grade competition. The Grampians should be a nice backdrop. What ground would you say is the most picturesque in the region?
John: Coming from Sydney, I'm not used to walking out to the front door to see open paddocks to the horizon, so for me it's not hard to find a picturesque bit of scenery around the Wimmera or the Grampians, but the backdrop of the mountains at Laharum's Cameron Oval takes the cake.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.