Recent changes to the metered parking system in Horsham's CAD have fallen short, according to HRCC Councillor Ian Ross.
Cr Ross will seek support from his fellow councillors at the HRCC council meeting on Monday, October 23, when he moves a motion to allow free parking for the Christian Community Food Centre and Legacy House volunteers in Horsham's CAD.
"Volunteers at the Christian Community Food Centre have four parks at the rear of their premises but frequently have up to 10 volunteers working there," he said.
"They are helping some of our community's most vulnerable, .and have to find and pay for parking and walk a distance to volunteer their time.
"Besides the inconvenience, some volunteers are in the 80 to 90 age group, and long-distance walks can be prohibitive to some."
Cr Ross said people who access the service of Christian Community Food Centre may need help paying for parking, and he has been told that volunteers sometimes feed the meter for clients.
"This money could be used for their services, emergency food packs, and other emergency services, including a listening ear," he said.
Mr Ross said volunteering contributes to good mental health and social engagement, and the council should show empathy in this matter.
"For many years, council had negotiated with charitable organisations that while on duty, parking was free; this needs to continue," he said.
Cr Ross said the loss of revenue by offering this service to volunteers is insignificant, but there could be significant reputational risk if the past agreements are not restored.
Parking in Horsham CAD is free for the first 30 minutes as part of a suite of changes to metered parking, but you only get one free 30 minutes daily.
The meter will only accept up to two hours when you claim the free 30 minutes.
HRCC received more than 900 responses from the public about the new system introduced to the CAD in March 2023.
Council said that while it will take some time to implement all of the improvements, including the relocation of meters and alteration to signage, new rules that allow 30 minutes of free parking in two-hour bays began Wednesday, October 11.
