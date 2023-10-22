The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Home/Sport/Horsham District League

Wimmera, Horsham District and Mininera leagues release total team points

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:59pm, first published October 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Demons, Laharum and Swifts are the biggest winners when it comes to the updated total team points (TTP) for the 2024 WFNL and HDFNL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.