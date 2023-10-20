Book lovers converged on the Horsham College annual Second Hand Book Fair opening on Friday, October 20, and it will be open until 9pm.
The book fair is one of the school's most important fundraisers and attracts avid readers from around the district to stock up on reading material at just a dollar a book.
Books are collected throughout the years; some are returned from the year before by readers ready to stock up again, but collectors tend to build another shelf and keep buying each year.
Booklovers from two to 92 and older were lost in a world of hundreds of books on opening day, with enthusiasts leaving with arms, bags, and trolleys overflowing with books.
Master George Wilson is just two years old but found a quiet spot to read a book about caterpillars.
Jenny Lowe and Micky Robarts had combed through the gardening and reference books and were searching through the cookbooks.
"I was one of the first through the door today, and I'm back for some more," Ms Lowe said.
Her daughter Diane had a trolly full and said she had now resorted to technology to scan the book that catches her attention so she is reminded on the app whether she already has it.
"The app saves me from buying a book I already have, and I can leave them for someone else." she said.
Funds raised are invested in the Chaplaincy Program, which provides a daily breakfast for students and helps in other ways by providing secondhand school uniforms and event costs.
The Book Fair is open until 9pm on Friday, October 20, and is open on Saturday from 9am to 12 noon.
