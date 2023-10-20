The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Bargains galore at Horsham College second hand book fair

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 21 2023 - 2:38pm, first published October 20 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Book lovers converged on the Horsham College annual Second Hand Book Fair opening on Friday, October 20, and it will be open until 9pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.