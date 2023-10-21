There were plenty of blue skies and sun poking through the clouds in Horsham for the regions sports fanatics on Saturday, October 21.
It would have been a perfect day for summer sports, were it not for the 30km/h winds that whipped through Horsham.
But, the region's cricketers, tennis players and lawn bowlers were undeterred as they took to the fresh air for another weekend of action.
Read also: Knott to lead motivated Saints in 2024
While the tennis and lawn bowls held round three of their 2023/24 seasons, Horsham Cricket Association started the first of its two day fixtures for the competition.
Headlining the day's action was a dominant showing from the competition's 2022/23 premiers, West Wimmera, who kept Laharum in the field all afternoon, scoring 403 runs along the way.
For the latest in sporting news across the region, click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.