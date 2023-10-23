Relay for Life returned to Horsham's Coughlin Park on Friday, October 20 to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, those going through a cancer experience, and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost, and to raise money to help save more lives.
Families celebrated loved ones, workmates formed teams to walk for mates, and others celebrated birthdays with a team in Relay for Life.
Teams arrived at about 5 pm to set up their tents and sleeping arrangements for the night ahead as they rested between their relay shifts, with the final lap ending at 10am Saturday, October 21.
The official opening launched Relay for Life 2023 at 6 pm and the Horsham Pipe Band members led the first lap of the oval as the long night stretched ahead.
Relay for Life was a family affair for the Waterworth family.
Called, The Dash, the Waterworth family had a lot to celebrate. Mum Kate is a survivor of cancer. Daughter Ava Waterworth chose to celebrate her 11th birthday with friends at Relay for Life with an all-night party. and Dad Shannon was playing in the band while Ava and her friends participated in the all-night relay.
Relay For Life is a fun and moving experience that raises vital funds for the Cancer Council's research, prevention, and support services and is a chance for the community to show their support in a practical way.
Team Red Hot Chilli Peppers dedicated their relay to the memory of Graeme 'Reggie' McMillan.
Thousands of Australians participated in Cancer Council's Relay For Life again this year and made strides towards a cancer-free future.
