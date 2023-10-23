The Wimmera Mail-Times
Relay for Life raising funds and saving lives

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:20am, first published October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Relay for Life returned to Horsham's Coughlin Park on Friday, October 20 to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, those going through a cancer experience, and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost, and to raise money to help save more lives.

Sheryl Lowe

