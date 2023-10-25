Public art has continued to grow and attract tourists to towns and cities across Victoria, with each giant canvas representing a story, an event, or something unique to the region it represents, including Horsham.
Horsham Rural City Council voted to continue to increase its public art and adopted its Public Art Policy 2023 - 2027 at the September 2023 council meeting.
One councillor hopes Horsham will consider a mural to honour the Wimmera Batallion that helped protect Darwin in WWII.
During the September council meeting discussion, Cr Bob Redden suggested HRCC consider immortalising the contribution of over 900 military militia volunteers who left the Wimmera to help protect Darwin against the Japanese Invasion of Australia in World War II.
It was the first attack by a foreign country on Australian soil.
When the attack occurred on February 19, 1942, hundreds of Wimmera-Mallee soldiers were stationed at Darwin as part of the 19th Machinegun Battalion, establishing a historic link between communities on both sides of the continent.
Japanese forces advancing toward Australia first attacked with two air raids at 9.58am, on February 19, 1942.
The attacks involved 188 attack aircraft launched from four Japanese aircraft carriers in the Timor Sea and 54 land-based bombers.
Enemy aircraft performed more than 60 raids on Darwin, the last on November 12, 1943
.Acting CEO Kevin O'Brien said, " We would like to hear ideas like this from the community, particularly the RSL.
"Other factors to consider are finding a location and funding.
"We have some funds available in the Council budget, but in most cases, we would also look at applying for external funding."
Horsham's public art includes the silo art project of Yanhha Dyata, and several laneway art projects, including the wall of Cafe Jas.
Creating unique artwork creates an identity, a sense of place, and branding. Cr Redden believes a mural honouring the brave volunteers that left their farms, businesses, and families would contribute to that identity for Horsham and the Wimmera.
A memorial dedicated to the Wimmera contingent has been place near the Horsham cenotaph.
The Wimmera Mail-Times has contacted the RSL for comment.
