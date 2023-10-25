The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News
Council

Cr Bob Redden calls for memorial to those who helped protect Darwin in public art

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:06am, first published October 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Public art has continued to grow and attract tourists to towns and cities across Victoria, with each giant canvas representing a story, an event, or something unique to the region it represents, including Horsham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.