Nhill remains at the top of the ladder with a commanding 16-0 (92-66) win against Kaniva in the third round of the 2023-24 Division One weekend pennant.
The undefeated side won all three rinks (34-22, 31-18, 27-26) to claim all 10 match points and the six rink points.
Kaniva remains winless after three rounds but could mark their first win of the season against Dimboola in round four.
Dimboola lost a close game on the road to Horsham City, going down 12-4 (73-70).
Despite winning two rinks, Dimboola ultimately went down 32-19, 21-22, 20-29, with Horsham City claiming 10 match points and two rink points.
Horsham Golf game home with most of the points against Sunnyside, winning 13-3 (71-66) on the road.
Last season's runners-up shared the rinks with Sunnyside (27-19, 22-25, 22-22) but walked away with 10 match points and three rink points.
Goroke/Edenhope sit in the top four after defeating Coughlin Park 14-2 (87-70) in Edenhope.
The hosts won two rinks to one (36-26, 21-28, 30-16) to claim 10 match points and four rink points.
Coughlin Park will seek redemption in round four when it hosts Horsham City.
Goroke/Edenhope travel to Horsham Golf, with both sides looking to record their third win of the season.
Nhill looks to continue winning against Sunnyside, while Dimboola or Kaniva will record its first win of the season when they face each other in Dimboola.
