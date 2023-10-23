Irish five-year-old mare Supagirl was "too good" for the field, winning the 2023 Horsham Cup from start to finish, breaking a 15-year drought for one local jockey.
The Gai Waterhouse-trained Linda Meech-ridden front runner won by more than five lengths to take the 2100m race in front of a solid crowd on Sunday, October 22, 2023.
After an 18-week spell, Supagirl had struggled to find form, finishing at the back of the pack in two trial runs before finishing fifth at Sandhurst on October 1 and ninth in Cranbourne on October 13.
A late plunge by punters on the $2.70 mare was rewarded almost instantly.
Supagirl jumped out of the gates to lead the pack around the first corner with Fast 'N' Forward sitting on her outside as they passed the post for the first time.
The placings did not change on the back straight as Supagirl extended her lead on the pack.
Coming around the back corner, Fast 'N' Forward fell off, allowing Murtoa Cup winner Captain Envious and galloper Hasta La Fiorente to push up and contest for the minor placings.
When Supagirl passed the finishing post in 2:09.95, the Christine Puls-ridden Hasta La Fiorente won the battle over the Dean Yendall-ridden local.
It was Supagirl's fourth win of her 19-race career and first since July 2022; the $33,000 in prize money brings its total to $154,579.
It was Meech's second Horsham Cup win after first riding the winner in 2008 aboard Macau Causeway for Peter Moody.
The Horsham Cup win earns the five-year-old five critical points in the Country Cup Series.
The top 16 point-getters will earn a spot in the final on Thousand Guineas Day at Caulfield on Saturday, November 18.
