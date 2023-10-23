Summer sport: A boost for mental health

As the days grow longer and the temperature rises, the return of summer sports is a welcome sight for enthusiasts; however, much like sneaking vegetables into the spaghetti bolognese, there's a hidden value.
Sport provides a much-needed boost to our mental health.
After enduring the challenges of a long and unusual winter, the resurgence of outdoor pursuits and competitive sports can be pivotal in revitalising our wellbeing.
On Saturday, I meandered to Pomonal to watch the first round of the Grampians Cricket Association's 2023/24 season.
It would have to be one of the most picturesque grounds in the region.
As a teenager, summer sports was an outlet; I could burn off some energy and get the competitive juices flowing.
As a young adult, summer sport was inconvenient because it got in the way of socialisation and downtime.
I could be at the beach with mates instead of standing mid-on with a dirty northerly exacerbating the 40°C day.
Over time, my mental health deteriorated.
We all know engaging in sports or outdoor activities can release endorphins, reduce stress, and improve mood.
Regular physical activity is a powerful antidote to anxiety and depression, making the summer sports season a perfect opportunity to get moving.
Beyond the physical benefits, the return of summer sports fosters a sense of community and social connection.
Attending games, supporting local teams, or simply joining a pickup game at the park can create opportunities for bonding with friends and making new ones.
Social interactions are essential for mental wellbeing and can combat feelings of isolation and loneliness.
Moreover, the excitement and anticipation can serve as a much-needed distraction from the daily grind.
I'm a big fan of the NFL, so Mondayitis is moot during the summer.
There's the CBL and NBL, the Australian Open - golf and tennis - plus a summer of cricket, gives us plenty to enjoy with friends.
As the summer sports season hits top gear, embrace the opportunities.
Connect with others.
Relish the mental health benefits that come with it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.