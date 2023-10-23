Horsham City Pipe Band scored two-second places in the PBSA Salisbury Full Band Competition with Solo Piping and Drumming on Sunday, October 22.
"Piper Gordon McHenry said, "They came to Horsham to our competitions in the Botanical Gardens in Horsham a few weeks ago, so we thought we'd return the favour and go to theirs."
The Horsham City Pipe Band came second in the Band Competition and again was voted second in the Grade 4B Medley after a clean sweep at the Horsham competitions.
Formed in 1923, the Horsham City Pipe Band continues to encourage and promote the love of pipe band.
Jubilee Hall became the new home of the Horsham City Pipe Band when the century-old community group moved from Horsham City Oval recently.
The Pipe Band has signed a nine-year user agreement and will base itself in the front section of the Roberts Avenue building.
