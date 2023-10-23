The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Horsham City Pipe Band rate high in completions

By Sheryl Lowe
October 23 2023
Horsham City Pipe Band performing in the Botanic Gardens Horsham in September. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Horsham City Pipe Band performing in the Botanic Gardens Horsham in September. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

Horsham City Pipe Band scored two-second places in the PBSA Salisbury Full Band Competition with Solo Piping and Drumming on Sunday, October 22.

