The Horsham Saints are searching for answers after losing highly regarded forward Jarrod Garth this month.
Garth joined Simpson in the Colac and District Football Netball League as part of a major coup by the club.
Addam Maric, a utility who played 31 AFL games at Melbourne and Richmond between 2008-2012, signed as a playing-assistant coach.
Dylan Joyce, a midfielder-defender, played VFL with Williamstown and played 100-plus games with Keilor in the Essendon and District league, where he won multiple best and fairest awards and featured in two premierships, captaining one of them.
Garth, a close friend of Joyce and Maric, is no stranger to high level football; he spent a season on Geelong's list after being picked up in the 2005 AFL rookie draft.
The key forward has VFL experience with Werribee and Geelong and has played high-level football all over Victoria, notably for Keilor and Geelong league club Bell Park, where he collected league-leading goal-kicker accolades.
In 2023, he plied his trade for the Saints, kicking 49 majors from 17 games.
Simpson coach Daniel Beard was rapt to have all three players commit.
"(They're) sort of a bunch of mates who have all played metro footy together and also played cricket with a couple of the lads who have moved to the Simpson area and are now playing cricket at Simpson..." he told Australian Community Media.
"They just want to play footy together. They've played against each other mostly in the Essendon District (league) but not really together football-wise."
The Tigers mentor said Maric would be utilised as a goal-kicking midfielder, Joyce off half-back and Garth as a power forward.
