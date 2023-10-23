A Wimmera service club is supporting Ambulance Victoria and Grampians Health's HARP team to keep vital health information within arm's reach of people with chronic disease or complex needs.
The Hospital Admission Risk Program provides Emergency Medical Information Books for their patients.
If an ambulance is called to their home, officers can immediately check their latest health information, medical conditions, patient medical history and closest contacts and service providers.
When funding for the books ceased, the HARP team approached the Lions Club of North West Grampians, who came to the rescue.
HARP manager Amber Louison-Suwal said her team was extremely grateful to the North West Grampians Lions.
"These books are very important because they make the job of the ambulance officer so much easier, especially if the patient is unable to communicate when they arrive," she said.
"We are very happy that this service can continue now and we have the Lions Club to thank for that."
