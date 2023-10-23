The Wimmera Mail-Times
Lions Club of North West Grampians supports vital emergency medical Information books

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:09am, first published 10:00am
Lions Club of North West Grampians member Mary-Anne Horgan with HARP team members Tamara Budde, Heather McDonald and Cathy Ryan, show copies of the book. Picture supplied
A Wimmera service club is supporting Ambulance Victoria and Grampians Health's HARP team to keep vital health information within arm's reach of people with chronic disease or complex needs.

