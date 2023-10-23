Grampians Community Health expands executive team to match growth

Grampians Community Health unveiled an expanded executive management team as it continues growing its service offerings across the region.
A four-member team has replaced the previous three-member executive team, and chief executive Greg Little says the organisation's growth has prompted the changes.
The previous structure was established in 2018 when GCH had less than 150 staff and a sub-$20 million turnover.
It is now a $35 million organisation with more than 200 staff plus 60 volunteers.
"We needed the structure change to support the growth," Mr Little said.
"Our service offerings have expanded, and we've grown our footprint outside of our main Ararat, Stawell and Horsham bases to provide services across the Wimmera and southern Mallee and into Maryborough, Hamilton Warracknabeal, St Arnaud and with Nhill on our agenda. The structure has been set up for where we envision we will be in five years."
GCH is also basing an executive team member in its main sites in Ararat, Stawell and Horsham.
The decision to base a general manager at each primary site reflects the growth of each office.
"With one of the executive managers based at each of the site it better supports staff and provides information directly into the executive decision-making process," Mr Little said.
Previous General Manager for Business, Support and Innovation, Kate Astbury, has taken over the Aged and Disability portfolio.
The previous Manager of Corporate Services, Michael McAlister, is the new General Manager of Systems and Engagement, including health promotion, marketing, and communications.
Faith Hardman has joined GCH as General Manager of Community Services, overseeing mental health, alcohol and other drugs, family violence and counselling.
Mr Little said the creation of an aged care and disability portfolio reflected GCH's greater focus on these services.
"Disability services through the NDIS have become an important part of our business and we need to ensure we deliver the services that people need, and aged care is growing with the move to person-centred delivery through aged care packages and the Commonwealth home care service in Horsham," he said.
The Community Services role focuses on community support programs with many connections.
As the organisation has grown, corporate compliance, quality assurance and accreditation requirements have also increased, promoting the need for Mr McAlister's role.
Grampians Community Health will hold its AGM at North Park Stawell on November 30 from 4pm.
