The Western Highway is closed in both directions as emergency crews continue to work on the Western Highway due to the collision near St George Road, Great Western.
Eastbound detour by Seaby Street, Stawell-Avoca Road to Ballarat. Westbound detour via Barkly Street, Ararat-Halls Gap Road and Pomonal Road.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the highway would be closed for some time as investigators piece together the information.
"Emergency services responded to a three-car collision in Great Western," the spokesperson said.
"It's believed the vehicles collided on Western Highway just before 3.30pm.
"Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other people involved were not injured."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said one person was airlifted to the Allred Hospital and another was transferred to Grampians Health in Ballarat.
Neither have life-threatening injuries.
To date, 231 people have died on Victorian roads this year, compared to 220 at the same time 12 months ago.
To keep up to date with road closures, visit https://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
