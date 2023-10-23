The Wimmera Mail-Times
Three car crash on Western Highway in Great Western leaves two in hospital

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated October 24 2023 - 11:06am, first published October 23 2023 - 7:01pm
The Western Highway is closed in both directions as emergency crews continue to work on the Western Highway due to the collision near St George Road, Great Western.

