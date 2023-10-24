All four Central Wimmera Tennis Association Pennant teams converged on the St Michaels Tennis Club courts in Horsham for a blockbuster third round on the 2023/24 season.
On Saturday, October 21, Wind was as much of an opponent as the tennis players opposite as a gust made for frequent and unpredictable swings.
Drung South remains the only side yet to win in the division after most recently facing defeat against St Michaels 7-5 (71-61).
St Michaels' Steve Schultz proved a tough opponent, for the second weekend in a row, he didn't drop a match.
He claimed doubles wins alongside Peter Hayes (8-4) and Chris Ellis (8-3) and a singles win against Drung's Aaron Jennings, 8-1.
Hayes and Ellis were also unbeaten on the day, winning their respective singles matches 8-2 and 8-6, as well as their doubles together, 8-0.
Drung South did find success in the women's matches, with Yolly Molineaux and Hayley Reid both finishing the day unbeaten.
Molineaux won bother her doubles alongside Kirby Knight (8-5) and Reid (8-2), and she won her singles match (8-4).
Reid also won when paired with Knight (8-2) and in her singles match (8-2).
In winning her singles rubber against Kirby Knight (8-5), St Michaels' Kassie Peachey claimed the day's victory for the Saints.
Also in the pennant, Horsham Lawn were proved fallible when the previously unbeaten side fell to Central Park 7-5 (79-70).
A close contest saw results fall both ways before a 12th rubber forfeit saw a definitive win fall the way of Central Park.
The day was full of tight contests, with several matches decided by one or two sets.
Horsham Lawn's Sam Hoffman managed to avoid loss through the afternoon.
He paired with Graeme Wood and Lachlan Punchard to win their respective doubles matches 8-4 and 8-4.
And, in his singles math, Hoffman dominated, beating Eli Bailey 8-1.
Punchard was responsible for Horsham Lawn's other win in the men's side of the contest, winning a nail biter against Reece Harmon, 8-7.
Harmon did get his share of the chocolates though, he paired with Matt Jones to beat Punchard and Wood 8-6.
Jones also claimed a singles win against Wood, 8-5.
Central Park's Willow Sainsbury had a winning day as well, she claimed doubles victory with Adele Joseph (8-7) and Tara McIntyre (8-2), before being the beneficiary of a singles forfeit.
Joseph also won her singles match (8-4) but lost when paired with McIntyre against Cherie Wood and Gemma Walker (8-7).
In round four of the CWTA Pennant, Central Park will be hoping for a change of fortunes when they meet St Michaels once again.
The two sides met in round one when St Michaels ruled the court, winning 10-2.
Also in round four, Drung South continues its hunt for pennant victory when meeting Horsham Lawn.
