Wimmera farmers feel personally responsible for their soil productivity, and aim to pass on a healthier environment for future farmers, survey results show.
A recent survey, the Land Management in the Wimmera, Rural Landholder Social Benchmarking Report 2023 aimed to give insight into farming practices, priorities and challenges.
The results showed more than 90 per cent of the region's farmers felt personally responsible for maintaining soil productive capacity, and pass on a healthier environment to future generations.
The survey also showed about 89pc of farmers were open to new ideas on land management, and considered themselves "early adopters".
Farmers cited their key land management concerns as rising input costs, weed resistance, pest animals and an overabundant native plants.
Other concerns included a lack of important services and infrastructure, water security and public opposition against certain agricultural practices.
Wimmera Catchment Management Authority chief executive David Brennan said the results would help the authority understand key concerns for future project ideas and funding applications.
"This knowledge from the grass roots also helps us strengthen the partnerships we have with the farming sector, which is really important when we are working on environmental projects, particularly on private land," he said.
The survey included 58 per cent full-time farmers, 17 per cent part-time farmers, 8 per cent hobby farmers and 17 per cent non-farming landholders, and the median length of family land ownership was 57 years.
Most farmers were sheep graziers, with 63 per cent using sheep for meat or wool, 62 per cent with cereal cropping, 50 per cent legumes, and 46 per cent native vegetation.
About 11 per cent of farmers intended to sell the property, while 34 per cent intended to buy additional land, and 28 per cent claimed they intended to lease additional land.
To focus on those farming commercially, non-farmers and hobby farmers were removed from the sample data to ascertain how Wimmera farmer access information.
The most frequently nominated medium for full and part-time farmers combined were newspapers (49 per cent), field days (46 per cent) and websites (45 per cent).
The top source of knowledge was other farmers (74 per cent), a farmer's own knowledge from their own experiences (62 per cent), and independent agricultural consultants, agronomists or stock agents (55 per cent).
The survey results will contribute to a national project by the Soil CRC, Surveying On-Farm Practices Across Australia.
More information can be found via soilcrc.com.au.
