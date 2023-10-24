The Wimmera Mail-Times
Rural Landholder Social Benchmarking Report shows climate focus

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated October 26 2023 - 11:44am, first published October 25 2023 - 9:00am
Survey results through the Land Management in the Wimmera, Rural Landholder Social Benchmarking Report 2023 aims to give insight into farming challenges. Picture supplied
Survey results through the Land Management in the Wimmera, Rural Landholder Social Benchmarking Report 2023 aims to give insight into farming challenges. Picture supplied

Wimmera farmers feel personally responsible for their soil productivity, and aim to pass on a healthier environment for future farmers, survey results show.

