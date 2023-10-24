The idea of a cook-off using local produce inspired the staff of West Wimmera Health to organise the successful cooking competition held on Sunday, October 22, at the Football Pavillion in Nhill.
About 40 people gathered to watch the two finalists, Wendy Bywaters and Vanessa Triana, create winning dishes using four local ingredients.
Both finalists were from Nhill and were chosen from 12 entrants.
Ms Bywaters and Ms Triana were tasked with creating the most successful dish from local produce, including lentils, relish, salt, olive oil, and olives.
The finalists could use other products in their dishes, but lentils were compulsory.
After an hour and a half, the dishes were ready for tasting and judging.
Read More: Work begins on Hamilton Street toilet block
Ms Bywaters won with a vegetable-packed lentil lasagna, narrowly beating her opponent Ms Triana who made a Colombian dish, which included beef mince, brown lentils, saba banana, homemade guacamole, and rice.
Guest judge, Tim Bone said he had a very difficult job selecting the winning dish as both were excellent.
He presented Ms Bywaters with the winner's prize, a $500 travel voucher.
Chef Tim Bone held a masterclass, showing students how to make a Moroccan lentil and chorizo egg bake with a baguette and a Peking Duck toastie.
WWHS Health Promotion Officer Jake Wiffen, said the competition was designed to promote local produce and encourage people to experiment with new ideas that could be economical and enjoyable.
"Two kilos of lentils can make a lot of economical and tasty meals," he said.
"We had quite a few children attend, and it was fantastic to see them interested in food preparation and enjoying the food too," Mr Wiffen said.
"Both of our finalist's dishes were a hit with the audience, and everyone went home with a collection of new recipes to try, using our great local produce."
The cook-off was a free event, but a donation of a gold coin was collected to assist Foodbank in the region.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.