Wimmera dingo advocate, Ellisha Martion, is urging the Victorian government to rethink legislation about the state's dingo population stating the current rulings are based on 'false information'.
In the letter, to be addressed to the Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, and other members of the state parliament, Ms Martion takes issue with the government's order in council; 'Declaration of the dingo to be unprotected wildlife'.
Ms Martion's cause is one shared by Barengi Gadjin Land Council, who in August, 2023, joined forces with scientists to advocate for new action to protect Victorian Dingoes.
Chairperson of the Barengi Gadjin Land Council, Dylan Clarke said that, "Wilkerr (Dingoes) have a very important cultural and spiritual connection with Wotjobaluk Nations mob as shown by our creation stories and rock art."
"It's a significant spirit relation that was historically known as a hunting partner and companion species," he said
"Because of this, we need to uphold our cultural responsibilities and ensure Wilkerr can survive and thrive without constant persecution."
Ms Martion, who assisted Deakin University in research into the regions dingo population, believes recent studies provide a more accurate understanding than what the current legislation is based on.
"There was a study released in May [2023], which I sent off a handful of samples for, and they all come back pure, and this new testing tests to 195,000 markers," Ms Martion said.
"So it's far more accurate than any of the old testing because the old testing tests to 23 markers.
"Its proves that the old testing is unreliable, because Dr Kylie Cairns, PhD, the lead researcher on that project, tested against some of the older samples the government had been testing against.
"The government was saying that, there is hardly any Pure dingos in Victoria, but it turns out nearly 80% that were tested in that study were pure."
One of the conclusions made in the research, led by Dr Cairns, is that the presence of dog ancestry in wild dingoes is much less common than previously thought.
"[The letter] is to put pressure on the government to rethink their decision to renew the order in council," Ms Martion said.
Ms Martion's interest in dingoes was sparked when she and her dogs had an encounter with the iconic Australian animal.
"I grew up coming to Rainbow spending time at Albacutya, I used to run my dogs at Albacutya because they're Kelpies, so you can have them off lead, and [One time] I had one of my dogs come back with two dingoes." she said.
After doing her own research on North West Victoria's dingo population she found conflicting information with some organisations claiming there were no dingoes in the region, just wild dogs.
Ms Martion then started doing her own camera work to document and learn about the regions dingoes and has since begun assisting Deakin University's research with the images she's taken as well as scat collection.
Labelled a threatened species under the State Government's Flora and Fauna Guarantee Act 1988, it is an offence under the Wildlife Act 1975 to take or kill dingos without authorisation.
However, under the order in council, 'Declaration of the dingo to be unprotected wildlife', dingoes can be taken or killed with traps, poisoned baits, or firearms on all private land in Victoria and public land in certain areas of the state including the Wyperfeld National Park and Big Desert.
Where dingoes are unprotected, there are no restrictions on who may kill or take a dingo on private land.
Only the DEECA or Parks Victoria employees, or individuals engaged to kill or take dingoes in writing, may kill or take a dingo on public land.
The 'Declaration of the dingo to be unprotected wildlife' created in 2018, was updated on Sunday, October 1, to stay in effect until 2024.
Ms Martion also recently wrote a similar letter to the South Australian Government regarding similar issues with the dingo populations in the Ngartkat National Park and Big Desert.
In her letters, Ms Martion also addresses common topics of debate around dingoes, including public safety.
She references a report written by Curtin University associate professor, Bill Bateman, published to The conversation in April, 2023.
In his report, professor Bateman says Dingo attacks on humans are very rare.
"In most cases where humans have been attacked, the dingoes have become habituated to humans and have perhaps lost some fear of them," the reports said.
"This is usually because they have come to associate people with food, though not necessarily as food.
"This kind of habituation is seen in many animals across the world, including large carnivores such as bears and coyotes in North America, and even spotted hyaenas in Ethiopia."
In advocating for the dingo, Ms Martion mentions the animal's crucial role in Australia's unique ecosystem where she labels dingoes as 'Australia's only native apex predator'.
A 2021 study, published in Landscape Ecology focused on Dingoes in examining the effects of removing an apex predator from an ecosystem.
Senior author of the study and researcher at UNSW's Centre for Ecosystem Science, professor Mike Letnic, spoke to UNSW's Newsroom in 2021, saying "Dingoes indirectly affect vegetation by controlling numbers of kangaroos and small mammals."
"When dingoes are removed, kangaroo numbers increase, which can lead to overgrazing," he said.
"This has follow-on effects to the entire ecosystem."
