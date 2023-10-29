The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Better protection for Victoria's Dingoes being sought by advocates

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:25pm, first published October 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wimmera dingo advocate, Ellisha Martion, is urging the Victorian government to rethink legislation about the state's dingo population stating the current rulings are based on 'false information'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.