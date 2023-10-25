Horsham Neighbourhood House Manager, Charlie Helyar attended a celebration at Caulfield South Community House on Friday, October 19, to receive an award for services to the community through the Power Saving Bonus.
The event also celebrated the partnership between Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand, and Neighbourhood Houses Victoria, which made the bonus available to Victorians.
Mr Helyar received a Certificate on behalf of the Horsham Neighborhood House for Highest Regional Performer, with a 500 plus score for the last bonus term.
The partnership between Good Shepherd Australia New Zealand, and Neighbourhood Houses Victoria, helped Victorians access the Victorian Government Power Saving Bonus when the rising cost of living is putting financial stress on households.
Together, this partnership helped 57,000 Victorians access the scheme with language or digital barriers, resulting in more than $14M in payments to people who need it the most.
The program helped ease financial stress for many Victorians and locals in the Horsham region.
"Not only were we able to help people apply for the bonus, but we were able to help educate customers about energy costs and save on energy bills," Mr Helyar said.
People who initially sought help from the Horsham Neighbourhood House to apply for the Power Saving Bonus learned about the House more and the services and programs it offers the community.
Mr Helyar said it was a great effort by everyone at Neighborhood House.
