Cost-of-living pressures and high prices are continuing to plague Australia's economy under the Albanese Labor Government.
September's Labour Force show the overall unemployment rate declined by 0.1 per cent in September to 3.6 per cent but that 39,900 full time jobs were lost.
The drop in the overall unemployment rate was driven by a 0.3 per cent drop in the participation rate, which measures the number of people in work or looking for work.
The resilience in the labour market began under the former Coalition Government but it is critical this Albanese Labor Government doesn't take the strength of the labour market for granted.
For many Australians, their job is their last line of defence against rising prices.
Australians are working hard to keep their head above water over more than a year of increased costs - either on their electricity bill, at the petrol bowser or at the supermarket checkout.
Australians need a government that is working to bring down prices and control inflation by spending less, yet under Labor we have seen $188 billion in extra spending since the election.
Small businesses are struggling, thanks to a plethora of decisions made by the Labor Government - from railroading energy policy, increased fuel costs, rents and interest rates and a radical industrial relations agenda.
Nobody is falling for the misleading description Labor is simply closing loopholes
The 'casual' provision may deter employers from offering casual work, particularly involving regular shifts, to avoid the punitive provisions of the legislation if workforce is considered permanent.
For anyone who operates as an independent contractor, including owner-operated truck drivers, there will be great uncertainty about the continuation of their work arrangements.
Labor is driving people into the permanent workforce where they earn less cash to appease the unions, as casuals are much less likely to join a union.
By taking away flexibility for employees and employers alike, Labor risks weakening the labour market at a time when everyday Australians cannot afford the uncertainty.
We were told it wouldn't be easy under Albanese, and so far this has proven true.
