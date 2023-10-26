Despite concern expressed by a growing number of people in the community, WIM Resource Director of Projects Michael Winternitz denied any wrongdoing.
Horsham business owners claimed WIM had not told them about the impact on Dooen families when encouraged to lodge submissions in favour of the Avonbank Mine.
They learned in September, after the public review in Horsham in August, that homes and land would be lost to landowners within the Mine's footprint and were shocked by the possible consequences of their endorsement of the Mine.
Gavin Morrow, the owner of the Morrow Motor Group, is one of several submitters to withdraw his submission of support for the Mine because he was not told homes would be lost when contacted for support.
Mr Winternitz said he blamed the Dooen farmers.
"They [business owners] have been harassed and bullied by the [Dooen] farmers and the media, and so they must have thought that's what they should say.
"In a democracy like we live in, it is sad to see farmers treating local businesses like this," he said.
Business owners disputed these claims and said the opposite was true; they had received support from the farmers and members of the community since speaking out.
Dooen farmer Gavin Puls strongly disputed Mr Winternitz's claims farmers had bullied business owners.
"We're farmers, busy farming, and we're not in the habit of bullying anyone, let alone these people that support us year-round.
"We are very grateful for the support we have been shown," he said.
A submission in the name of Ms Cas Forster has been removed after an application was made to Engage Victoria for its removal.
Engage Victoria responding for Planning Panel Victoria said they do not independently verify, investigate or enquire into personal details on submissions but received them in good faith.
"In this instance, PPV received an email from the submitter asking to withdraw their submission, which has since been retracted.
"An individual submitter also reached out and indicated that they were contacted by WIM resources to put in a submission based on their interest in the project.
"A second submitter requested their submission be retracted on October 11, 2023 and the list of submissions was updated showing this on October 12," they said.
This submission was in the name of Mr Adam Blake, whose submission was critical of the Dooen farmers.
Mr Blake's submission in part, said,
"For more than 100 years, the area on the plains north of Dooen and in the project area for the proposed Avonbank Mineral Sands Mine has been intensively cleared, degraded, landscapes changed, vegetation removed, topsoil lost, and watercourses extinguished all for farming.
The submission continued by saying,
"Farmers, especially broadacre farmers, can be very hypocritical and quick to judge without looking into their own backyards.
"After all, farming is a business using land, much the same as mineral sand mining is a business using land, so this is business.
I support the Avonbank Project."
Mr Blake's employer, Trust for Nature CEO Corinne Proske said, "Trust for Nature does not support the comments made in this submission [by Mr Blake], and it is inappropriate for Trust for Nature staff to comment on government processes. The employee in question made this submission independently and is being disciplined."
WMT contacted Mr Blake for comment.
Trust for Nature's website claims it has protected ecosystems and wildlife on private land in Victoria for over 50 years. Working with private landholders is critical to securing the future of unique ecosystems and species.
One of those private landowners is Dooen farmer Mr Chris Johns, who said he has several parcels of land under a covenant with Trust for Nature.
"In the last 10 years especially, farmers in the area have greatly improved their practices, and Mr Blake's submission is distressing," he said.
Several business owners said they had not personally lodged the submissions on the public record in their names.
Project Manager Mr Winternitz and Stakeholder Liaison Officer Mr Murray Wilson declined to comment if they knew of any submissions that had been lodged without the individual's knowledge.
Mr Winternitz eventually provided the following,
"All submissions were lodged by the individuals or on behalf of them with their knowledge.
"We only helped those without IT accessibility,"
Mr Winternitz stood by his claims that the proposed Avonbank Mine would bring unimaginable wealth to the district and create many hundreds of jobs during the 40-year lifetime of the Mine.
