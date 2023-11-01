Cr Ian Ross failed to get his fellow councillors support to provide free parking for volunteer workers at the Christian Emergency Food Centre and Legacy House at Horsham Rural City Council's October 23 meeting.
His motion and subsequent remarks about council staff resulted in Acting CEO Kevin O'Brien's warning to that he had breached the Code of Conduct as a councillor.
Despite being warned by Mr O'Brien, Cr Ian Ross said on Tuesday October 24, he believed the discussion surrounding his motion to provide free parking for two volunteer organisations had been, in his opinion, a robust debate.
Cr Ross reasoned that the Christian Emergency Food Centre was run mostly by volunteers to help those doing it the toughest in the community.
"We don't provide free parking for some of the lowest paid on the socio-economic scale and those who help them, but we do provide it for some of the highest paid," he said, naming HRCC and GWM Water.
"This is an inequality that is morally wrong," he said.
Cr Ross said the Christian Emergency Food Centre had four designated parks at the rear of its premises.
Still, their volunteers saffing on any given day could reach up to ten, which left many having to park distances away or move their vehicles during their shift.
His motion sparked debate but failed to get support on several grounds and was defeated 5 to 2.
Mayor Robyn Guilline, Deputy Mayor Penny Flynn, Crs Bob Redden, Les Power, David Bowe voted against the motion.
Crs Ian Ross and Claudia Haenel voted in favour of the motion.
Concerns raised by fellow councillors against the motion said it had not been discussed at a workshop before the public meeting; therefore, councillors needed to be given adequate time to consider it.
In addition, several councillors raised concerns that singling out two organisations was unfair and equal to other volunteer organisations.
Cr David Bowe said he agreed with the valuable contribution of volunteers he described as the backbone of the community, but passing a motion singling out two organisations could inadvertently make others feel left out.
"The Christian Emergency Food Centre is the only organisation with allocated parking. I recognise that volunteering can benefit mental health and well-being, but rather than approve this motion, let's discuss fairness to all volunteers," he said.
"On that basis, I can't support the motion as it stands."
Deputy Mayor Penny Flynn said she could not support a motion that had not been presented at a briefing and said a notice of motion must have time for councillors to consider it and gather additional information and/or advice if needed.
Cr Bob Redden referred the council to the new parking policy that provided 30 minutes of free parking in the CAD.
Cr Claudia spoke in support of the motion and referred to the effect the rising cost of living was having on community members.
"We gave them a service," she said, referring to a lapsed prior free parking arrangement between HRCC and some volunteer organisations, "We have taken it away."
Referring to what had been described as the inequality of the motion by fellow councillors, she advocated that there should be no paid parking in Horsham and that it would include all volunteers.
Mayor Robyn Guilline said, "The Ombudsman looked to good governance in decision-making in local government, and this notice of motion needed to give councillors adequate time to consider it in the framework of good governance.
"This motion asks us to make a policy change on the run.
"Council has just been through an extensive review of our parking, and this [free parking for volunteers] was rejected on its inequality," she said.
Read More: Mine leaders respond to critics
Cr Gulline said she rejected Cr Ross' motion on its inequality and would not support it.
She urged her fellow councillors not to support the motion on those grounds.
In closing, Cr Ross referred to councillors' information about the parking system prepared by council staff as false and said they had failed to implement related policies.
At this time, the mayor requested that Acting CEO Kevin O'Brien address Cr Ross.
Mr O'Brien stood and told Cr Ross he had breached the Code of Conduct as a councillor by stating the matter in chambers.
Cr Ross said he believes that all volunteers providing an essential service to the neediest in our community should be considered in this matter. He had referred to the two organisations in his motion because of their essential work; and geographically, they were within the metered CAD; others were not.
"The inequality in my mind is we provide free parking for the highest paid in our community and not for the lower paid or most vulnerable members."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.